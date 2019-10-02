Bihar floods: In Patna, stranded people wait for water, food supply

With many low-lying areas of Patna still under water, and cut off from the rest of the city, stranded and trapped residents are complaining about inadequate, or at places no supply of drinking water and food packets.

At Bahadurpur area of Rajinder Nagar, one of the worst-affected areas of the state capital, many residents of multi-storey buildings and apartment blocks were on Monday seen shouting from above, some even literally crying for drinking water supply.

On Tuesday, Avinash Dey, a BJP leader, shouted out to media teams, asking for drinking water. “We have been calling out to the NDRF teams for water, but no one is helping us. As there is no electricity, mobile phones are not working either,” he said.

A member of Dey’s family said at this point, sobbing, “Bad days can fall on anyone…and they (people) expect little help from the administration and volunteers.”

Some residents said they are using boats of piled-up thermocol sheets to bring essentials from the market. “Water is not likely to be drained out from our area for at least three or four days. Most of the city’s 39 sump houses (to pump put water) are not working. We have to live by ourselves —- the government’s effort is only symbolic,” said Brajesh Kumar, another resident of the locality.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly, RJD’s Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, said, “Even now, the Ganga’s water is not threatening to enter the city. Why is the municipal corporation unable to drain out water? The government should bring a white paper on the PMC’s functioning.”

Disaster Management Department Principal Secretary Pratayaya Amrit said: “We are using 49 boats for relief and rescue operations. Two Air Force helicopters are airdropping food material, and three specialised pumps have been brought from Vilaspur to pump out accumulated water. Scores of other pumps are also being used.”