Bihar floods: ‘Govt can’t help us on highway, what about those in village?’

Over 1,000 people of Hariabara, a village of about 2,000 along NH- 57 (Araria to Purnea), are camping alongside the road and on the divider. They can see their half-submerged homes from tents. The Parman river breached its banks on August 12, leaving them no time to collect their belongings. They now call the highway their saviour. They are waiting for the other saviour — the government. “If the government cannot supply food to us on the national highway, what can people tra-pped in the villages expect? We have been hearing that food packets are being prepared in Purnea, but nothing has reached us,” says Zamina, whose grocery store was washed away. She was able to retrieve a few trays of eggs later, and has been selling them from her tent.

Mithilesh Paswan, another displaced resident, says, “There is no government relief camp nearby. There are 1,000 of us on the main road from Patna to Purnea, but we are still not traceable by the government.”

Amrit Paswan has taken ill. No medical team has arrived yet. His wife Kari Devi says: “He has high temperature and is incoherent. He needs a doctor. But we have no money to take him to Araria or Purnea.”

At least a dozen people need medical assistance. With Hariabara still under four feet of water, the people have to stay in the tents for some more days.

