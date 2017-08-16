Bihar floods: NDRF personnel helps deliver a baby on rescue boat

NDRF personnel helped a pregnant lady deliver her baby on its rescue boat in Bihar’s flood-ravaged Madhubani district. (Source: ANI) NDRF personnel helped a pregnant lady deliver her baby on its rescue boat in Bihar’s flood-ravaged Madhubani district. (Source: ANI)

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel helped a pregnant lady deliver her baby on its rescue boat in Bihar’s flood-ravaged Madhubani district on Wednesday. “The pregnant lady was being evacuated by NDRF from a far-flung flood affected village under Benipatti block of Madhubani district when she delivered her baby on the boat,” NDRF 9th Battalion Commandant Vijay Sinha said.

The commandant of the Patna-district based 9th NDRF Battalion, who is coordinating relief and rescue operation, said the boats of the force have nursing staff and a medical first respondent who help pregnant women and others who need immediate medical care. The NDRF personnel had helped four women deliver their babies on its boats during flood relief and rescue operation in Bihar last year too.

NDRF on Tuesday had successfully evacuated six pregnant women and took them to their nearest hospitals in Muzaffarpur, Purnea and Katihar districts for delivery. Twentythree teams of the force are involved in evacuation and relief to marooned people in different parts of flood-hit Bihar.

