Bihar: Five Maoists sentenced to death for killing two CRPF personnel during 2014 LS election

The incident took place on April 10, 2014, when a group of CRPF personnel were on their way to a polling booth in Munger. (Representational photo) The incident took place on April 10, 2014, when a group of CRPF personnel were on their way to a polling booth in Munger. (Representational photo)

A Munger court Thursday sentenced five Maoists to death for killing two CRPF personnel during the 2014 Lok Sabha election. The security personnel were killed in a landmine blast carried out by the Maoists near Sawalakh village in Munger’s Kharagpur area.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Jyoti Swarup sentenced to death Bano Koda, Mannu Koda, Bipin Mandal, Adhiklal Mandal and Rattu Koda.

Additional public prosecutor Sushil Kumar said, “The court sentenced to death all the five accused on the basis of adequate material and corroborative evidence.”

He said all the five convicted Maoists had several criminal cases pending against them in Munger, Jamui and Lakhisarai.

The incident took place on April 10, 2014, when a group of CRPF personnel were on their way to a polling booth in Munger. The jeep had taken the Kharagpur-Jamui road. A landmine blast near Sawalakh Baba temple, located along a stretch of the road passing through forest, hit the jeep, killing two CRPF personnel.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now