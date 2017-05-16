Bihar: Five killed, 10 injured in road accident

Five persons were killed and 10 others injured, three of them seriously, when their SUV rammed into a stationary truck near Mahisona village in Lakhisarai district on Tuesday.

Lakhisarai town police station Officer in Charge Rajesh Ranjan said that the incident occurred in the wee hours at around 3:30 am on Tuesday when the driver of the SUV lost his control over the vehicle and dashed into a truck that was standing on the roadside.

The driver may have dozed off, Ranjan said.

The deceased and injured persons are residents of Musahari block of Muzaffarpur district. They were returning to their native district after performing “Mundan Sanskar” (tonsure) at Babadham in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district, he said.

The injured persons have been admitted to Lakhisarai sadar hospital, that police officer said adding that the condition of three injured women was serious.

The three children, whose “Mundan Sanskar” was performed at Deoghar, have also sustained injuries in the incident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now