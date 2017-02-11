Bihar exam scam: SIT arrests ‘fake topper’ Ruby Rai’s father

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

A delegation of Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday arrested Avdhesh Rai, the absconding father of Bihar’s Class 12 examination topper in Arts, Ruby Rai. A team of SIT from Patna, along with a team of police from Bhagwanpur area of Vaishali district arrested Ruby’s father from their residence.

Rai had earlier claimed that she had asked her father to ensure she just passes in the exams, but he managed to make her the topper in the state. This admission immediately put Ruby’s parents under the scanner, following which her father was summoned to join the probe.

Rai came to limelight after a video went viral in which she described political science as “prodigal science” and stated that political science, a subject she virtually aced, teaches cooking. Soon, a seven-member expert committee was constituted and Rai was asked to appear before the committee. The panel cancelled her result after the review.

Rai had secured 444 marks out of 500 in the arts stream. However, on camera she did not even appear to know the number of subjects in her course.

The girl, from the controversial Bishun Roy college of Vaishali district, was taken into custody by the SIT on the basis of arrest warrant issued by a Patna district court against her and three other rank-holders in the examination racket case.

Rai was earlier sent to judicial custody till July 8 after her arrest on June 25 in connection with this case, following which she was shifted from Beur jail to a remand home on grounds that she was a minor.

This came after a district court in Patna accepted that she was a minor on the basis of her matriculation certificate which mentioned her date of birth as November 15, 1998.