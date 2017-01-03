Bihar: Ex-MLA Ranveer Yadav gets life term in 29 year old murder case

A court in Munger on Tuesday sentenced former MLA Ranveer Yadav to life imprisonment in a murder case that dates back to 1988. A court in Munger on Tuesday sentenced former MLA Ranveer Yadav to life imprisonment in a murder case that dates back to 1988.

A court in Munger on Tuesday sentenced former MLA Ranveer Yadav to life imprisonment in a murder case that dates back to 1988. Additional District Judge Phool Singh also imposed on Yadav, an Independent MLA from Khagaria Assembly seat in 1990, a fine of Rs 50,000 after finding him guilty in the murder case of Sunil Yadav. According to the prosecution, Yadav had shot at Sunil, wounding him critically at Chukti village under Beldaur police station in Khagaria district on December 6, 1988, following an argument between the two over grazing of goats.

Sunil succumbed to bullet injuries during treatment at Mokama Missionary Hospital in the state capital 11 days after the incident.

The police had lodged an FIR against Yadav on the basis of Sunil’s dying declaration on the day of the incident itself.

Two years later, in 1990, Yadav contested and won the Assembly polls as an Independent from Khagaria.

He then married two sisters — Poonam Devi Yadav and Krishna Yadav — and all three of them started living together.

While Yadav’s first wife Poonam is the JD(U) MLA from Khagaria, her younger sister Krishna contested and lost against LJP’s Mehboob Ali Kaiser from the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat in 2014.