Bihar Diwas Function: No invite to Deputy CM, Tej Pratap upsets RJD

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav takes oath as a minister during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Friday. PTI Photo RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav takes oath as a minister during the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Friday. PTI Photo

In a sign of growing differences between RJD and JD(U), the senior alliance partner, RJD, is miffed over Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav not being invited to inaugural function of three-day Bihar Diwas celebrations that got underway on Wednesday. This is the second occasion after Prakash Parv that the RJD has been kept out of any mega state government function.

Although RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav have not yet expressed their displeasure openly, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari told The Indian Express: “It is a serious matter. It is not just about not mentioning the Deputy CM’s name in the government’s invitation card but ignoring our position. CM should personally look into it to find out if it was an administrative lapse.”

Another RJD leader added that even during Prakash Parv — the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, no chair was provided for the Deputy CM during the PM’s function.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “Bihar Diwas functions were approved by the Cabinet of which the Deputy CM is very much a part of…He might well have skipped the functions because of personal reasons.”

