Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi visits AP’s new capital Amaravati

Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI Photo) Bihar Dy CM Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today visited Andhra Pradesh’s new capital Amaravati and enquired about the land pooling scheme for acquiring lands to build the new city. He inspected the Andhra Pradesh Legislature building and the Secretariat complex and also visited the Vellore Institute of Technology campus coming up the capital region, a senior CRDA official said.

Later, officials of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) explained the salient features of the land pooling scheme and how the farmers, who parted with their land, were being made partners in the development process, he said. CRDA Commissioner Sreedhar gave a PowerPoint presentation on the LPS and annuity payments being made to the farmers in lieu of their cropping income.

He said 32,000 acres of land was pooled voluntarily from farmers in a record two months. Developed plots were being given in varying sizes to the farmers in lieu of their land, he added. The Bihar Deputy CM said Andhra Pradesh losing Hyderabad (consequent to the state bifurcation) was akin to Gujarat losing Mumbai to Maharashtra.

Showing keen interest in the LPS, the visiting deputy CM posed several questions to the CRDA officials and took down notes.

