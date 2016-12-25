Bihar: Dalit man lynched, six injured by musclemen in Saharsa

A dalit man was beaten to death while six others were injured, one of them seriously, by a group of musclemen during fishing at Purikh village in Bihar’s Saharsa district Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Chano Ram (55) who succumbed to his injuries during the course of treatment at Sadar hospital, Deputy Superintendent of Police Subodh Viswash said adding that six injured persons are being treated at the hospital.

An old land dispute could be the reason behind the incident, DySP said adding that one Purushottam Singh, one of the attackers, has been arrested in this regard.