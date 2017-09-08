Bihar: Criminal Guddu Singh shot dead inside Barh civil court premises, 11 cops suspended for negligence

At least 11 police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, who were engaged in security of the premises, have been suspended for prima facie negligence in their duty. Representational Image At least 11 police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, who were engaged in security of the premises, have been suspended for prima facie negligence in their duty. Representational Image

Notorious criminal Guddu Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the premises of Barh Civil Court in Bihar’s capital Patna on Friday. Two other undertrials also sustained gunshot injuries. Their condition was reported to be stable.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Patna) Manu Maharaj rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. At least 11 police personnel, including two sub-inspectors, who were engaged in security of the premises, have been suspended for prima facie negligence in their duty.

According to the police, Guddu Singh, who was lodged in Barh jail, was brought to the Barh Civil Court in the afternoon in connection with the hearing of a case. “As he was about to be produced in the court, some persons came there and fired several shots. Guddu Singh succumbed to the firing, while two other undertrials were rushed to the local hospital,” said an official. As the firing started, there was a stampede-like situation, as the people began running helter-skelter. At the time, the court premises were packed with a large number of people.

Additional Director General (Headquarter) S K Singhal said over phone: “The two other injured have been identified as Daya Shankar Singh and Barbar Singh. We are verifying whether the two were involved in any case in which Guddu Singh was also facing prosecution. As of now, efforts are on to identify the culprits. Our senior officials are on the spot.”

Singh is a notorious criminal in the region, having nearly 20 cases of murder, extortion and other crimes registered against him. He was lodged in Barh jail and was facing accusations of getting people killed, while operating from inside the jail.

Top officials said the security lapse, which led to the incident, has been taken seriously. “There were at least 25 policemen in charge of security and transportation of undertrials. Still, this incident happened. As of now, at least eight constables, who were deployed in the court, and two sub-inspectors and another policeman, have been suspended,” said Singhal. Efforts are on to ascertain the roles played by the cops, who were in charge of transportation of the undertrials.

Singhal further added that the two assailants reached up to Singh and others on foot and managed to escape in the melee that ensued after they opened fire. The police are trying to ascertain whether they used any getaway vehicle.

Security has been increased at Barh Civil Court.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd