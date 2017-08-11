Bihar councillor shot dead, four arrested

Police suggested that land dispute could be the reason behind the murder in which contract killers were involved. (Representational photo) Police suggested that land dispute could be the reason behind the murder in which contract killers were involved. (Representational photo)

An RJD worker and Danapur Nagar Parishad ward councillor was shot dead on Thursday morning at Danapur near Patna. Kedar Rai (50) was facing 17 cases of land grab and forgery. Police have named 16 people for the murder and have arrested four of them.

Police suggested that land dispute could be the reason behind the murder in which contract killers were involved.

Three persons on a motorcycle stopped near him at 6.50 am when he was opening his garage, had an argument and one of them shot him in his forehead from close range at Naya Tola area of Danapur. He was taken to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It was Rai’s wife Shobha Rai, also a ward councillor, who heard the sound of bullet and rushed to the spot. When she arrived the assailants had fled.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad said in Ranchi that “Kedar Rai was an RJD worker and was known very well to me”.

