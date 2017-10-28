Bihar: 12 cops suspended after 5 deaths due to illicit liquor consumption in Rohtas

In April last year, the Nitish Kumar government had imposed a complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar. (Source: Twitter/ ANI photo) In April last year, the Nitish Kumar government had imposed a complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar. (Source: Twitter/ ANI photo)

At least 12 police personnel, including 5 officers, were suspended on Saturday nearly five people died after consuming illicit liquor in Danwar of Rohtas district, Bihar, as reported by news agency ANI. The police also arrested two liquor smugglers in connection with the deaths.

Earlier, replying to a query, the DIG Mohd Rehman had said, “The post-mortem report is yet to be out, but prima facie the deaths appear to have been caused by consumption of spurious liquor.” “The condition of those who have fallen ill and undergoing treatment at hospitals suggests the same,” he said.

According to PTI report, all the constables posted in Kachhwa police station area were also been transferred, the police official said. “The deaths had taken place in Danwar village falling under the police station area late last night” DIG, Shahabad Range, Mohd Rehman told PTI over phone from Rohtas.

In April last year, the Nitish Kumar government had imposed a complete ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in Bihar.

with PTI inputs

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd