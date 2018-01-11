Bihar cop posts morphed picture of PM Narendra Modi with Hafiz Saeed on WhatsApp, suspended

The picture was later removed from the group (file) The picture was later removed from the group (file)

A Bihar police inspector, posted in Khagaria district, has been suspended for allegedly posting a photoshopped picture of PM Narendra Modi with LeT chief Hafiz Saeed on a WhatsApp group. Mohammed Islam was suspended after a local BJP leader, who was also a member of the WhatsApp group, filed a complaint with the Khagaria Superintendents of Police regarding the picture. It was later removed from the group.

Bhagalpur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Vikas Vaibhav told The Indian Express, “We conducted an inquiry after local BJP worker Alok Kumar Vidyarthi, who is on a WhatsApp group called the Udyog Prakoshth (industry cell), complained that inspector Mohammed Islam, 57, had posted a morphed and photoshopped picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi shaking hands with LeT head Hafiz Saaed early this month. A derogatory comment on the PM was also posted along with the photograph, now removed from the WhatsApp group.”

“A senior police officer inquired into the matter and found the allegations to be true,” Vaibhav added.

The police inspector in question claims the picture was “inadvertently posted by his grandson.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd