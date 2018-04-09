Bihar: Constable shot at jail gate in Munger

The constable, who received bullet injuries in his stomach, was rushed to sadar hospital from where he was referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur in a critical condition. (Representational) The constable, who received bullet injuries in his stomach, was rushed to sadar hospital from where he was referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur in a critical condition. (Representational)

Two bike borne miscreants shot at a constable deputed at the divisional jail gate in Bihar’s Munger district, the police said.

Munger Superintendent of Police Ashish Bharti said that the miscreants shot at a constable identified as Ajit Kumar (40) who was on duty at the jail gate last evening.

The constable, who received bullet injuries in his stomach, was rushed to sadar hospital from where he was referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, Bhagalpur in a critical condition, the SP said.

The police have started its investigation into the incident, he said.

