Bihar Congress leader booked under POCSO

A case has been lodged against a senior Congress leader in Bihar for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor girl who is daughter of a former state minister hailing from the same party. Bihar Congress Vice-President Brajesh Kumar alias Brajesh Pandey has been booked under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences).

Inspector General of Police (Weaker Section) Anil Kishore Yadav confirmed the lodging of case under POCSO against Kumar on the basis of supervision note submitted by CID Women’s cell Deputy Superintendent of Police Mamta Kalyani. Refusing to divulge more details the IGP told PTI on Tuesday that investigation is on in the matter. The Congress leader’s name has been included in the case along with main accused Nikhil Priyadarshi.

The girl alleged Priyadarshi duping her in the name of marriage and blackmailed her with his brother, another co-accused and the Congress leader. An FIR has been registered in this connection with SC/ST police station in Patna. Priyadarshi and other co-accused are absconding after a lower court here had recently rejected his anticipatory bail application. When contacted the state Congress chief spokesman H K Verma refused any comment on the issue. Bihar Congress President and minister Ashok Choudhary is out of state campaigning for the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Brajesh Pandey had unsuccessfully contested from Govindganj constituency in East Champaran in 2015. The girl appeared on local TV channels on Tuesday and narrated her woes. She alleged that Brajesh Pandey was introduced to her as a big leader and used to threaten her with dire consequences. She also alleged Pandey of being involved in a sex racket.