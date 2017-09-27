Bihar Congress chief removed, dissent likely to resurface in state unit

Ashok Choudhary, President, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee at his Patna Resident. (Express Photo by Ravi S. Sahani) Ashok Choudhary, President, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee at his Patna Resident. (Express Photo by Ravi S. Sahani)

The Congress on Tuesday removed Ashok Choudhary as the party’s Bihar unit chief weeks after senior leaders in Delhi signaled that Choudhary was plotting a split in the legislature party and nudging MLAs and leaders to cross over to the ruling JD(U) of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

AICC general secretary in charge of organisation Janardan Dwivedi said Choudhary has been relieved of his post with immediate effect.

Choudhary, who was expecting the boot, did not reveal his future plans immediately. As a “loyal soldier” of the party, Choudhary told The Indian Express, he “welcomes” the leadership’s decision. “I hope my successor will take the party to greater heights…. I will abide by the party decision,” he said.

A former minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance government, Choudhary had been president of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) for more than four-and-a-half years.

Although no full-fledged state unit president has been announced because of the ongoing organisational poll process, Kaukab Qadri, a long-time Congressman and one of BPCC’s vice-presidents, was reportedly made working president. Qadri, a resident of Goh in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, contested unsuccessfully from Goh Assembly segment twice. He served as general secretary under Anil Sharma’s tenure as BPCC president and was made one of the vice-presidents when Choudhary took charge. However, Qadri soon fell out and joined the group that sought Choudhary’s removal.

Former Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh is considered to be one of the frontrunners for the post of BPCC chief.

Choudhary had earlier this month hit out at senior leaders in Delhi “handling Bihar”, alleging that they were conspiring against him and “spreading rumours” that he was trying to engineer a split. That his exit was imminent became clear when he stayed away from a meeting of party MLAs called by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi earlier this month in an attempt to avert a split.

In Patna, Congress MLA Dilip Choudhary welcomed the decision and dropped his name as among the probables for the next BPCC chief’s post. Senior Congress leader Umakant Singh said, “Removal of Ashok Choudhary is not good enough. He should be expelled for anti-party activities.”

Dissent in Bihar Congress is likely to resurface with Choudhary’s removal, a senior Congress leader said. “Split in the (state) Congress is a matter of time. Even if they cannot defect, a group with less than 18 MLAs can still be recognised as a separate group by the Speaker,” he said. The Congress has 27 MLAs in the 243-member Assembly.

