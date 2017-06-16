Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy meets with accident, six policemen injured

Injured policemen being taken to Darbhanga’s Paras hospital. (Source: ANI) Injured policemen being taken to Darbhanga’s Paras hospital. (Source: ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s convoy met with an accident on Thursday night, leaving six policemen injured, reported ANI. The accident took place in Supaul while the chief minister was returning to Patna from Kishanganj city, where he inaugurated 44 schemes worth Rs 544 crore and laid foundation stones for 81 other projects.

The injured policemen have been referred to Darbhanga’s Paras hospital. As of now, the condition of all injured policemen is stable.

