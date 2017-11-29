Bihar CM Nitish Kumar takes dig at Lalu Prasad Yadav 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/File)

Taking a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted: “Despite getting Z plus and SSG security cover by state government, getting hundreds of NSG and CRPF security personnel is mentality of throwing one’s weight around and is indicative of a courageous personality.”

Also Read | Sushil Kumar Modi, Tejashwi Yadav trade barbs in Bihar Assembly

Lalu did not react to Nitish’s tweet, but targeted PM Narendra Modi. “Suno Modi, Lalu darnewala insaan nahi hai. Kisi dusre ko darao jaise Nitish ko daraya. Bihar ki 11 Crore janta aur bachcha-bachcha mera rakshak hai,” he tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App