Bihar CM Nitish Kumar speaks to Tejashwi Yadav on sidelines on Cabinet meet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting with his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in his chamber on Tuesday, amid uncertainties between the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), reported news agency ANI. Tejashwi arrived for a Cabinet meeting earlier today along with state health minister and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Cracks in the Grand Alliance formed earlier this month after the CBI conducted raids on properties linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family for alleged financial irregularities, and lodged an FIR against Tejashwi for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.

The JD(U) had told Lalu to come clean on the source of his assets after the CBI raided 12 locations, including the residences of Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi. Read all about the CBI raids here.

Meanwhile, the BJP had said Tejashwi should either resign from his post or be sacked. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had said, “Tejashwi Yadav has only two options, either tender his resignation or get sacked.” He added that Nitish Kumar should “stand firm” in seeking Tejashwi’s resignation. Also read: Grand alliance won’t break, it’s our baby, says Nitish Kumar. Click here

While Lalu maintained that his son would not quit his post in the government, Tejashwi said calls for his resignation are “only in the media”. Tejashwi had skipped an event on July 15 when he was to meet Nitish and share the dias with him.

