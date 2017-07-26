Is Bihar Grand Alliance dead? Here is what Nitish Kumar said after his resignation as CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his post on Wednesday. (PTI/ File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his post on Wednesday. (PTI/ File Photo)

Amid the prevailing tension in the Bihar Grand Alliance, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned from his post on Wednesday even as he met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Nitish Kumar’s decision to quit was taken at a meeting of JD(U) MLAs on Wednesday evening. The MLAs reportedly endorsed his decision to quit. The latest development will only widen the gap between the two parties. Meanwhile, with Nitish Kumar’s resignation, BJP’s Parliamentary Board is expected to meet today and discuss the Bihar political crisis as well.

Nitish Kumar also said he had spoken to various Congress leaders, including party vice-president Rahul Gandhi on the issue. “There are many Congress leaders in Bihar. We also asked them to find a solution to all this. So now I have decided to keep myself away,” he said, adding that his resignation has been accepted by Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi.

1. It’s not possible to work in this environment, I tried. Tried to found out a solution

2. In the present circumstances in Bihar, it became difficult to run the Grand Alliance government

3. I took this decision in the interest of Bihar.

4. When I supported demonetisation a lot of allegations were leveled against me.

5. Governor has accepted my resignation, and asked me to continue working till the next development.

6. Gandhiji always said needs can be met on the earth, but greed can never be fulfilled.

7. Before resigning, I had informed Laluji and Congress Bihar incharge CP Joshi.

8. I tried to work it out..I didn’t ask for anybody’s resignation …just asked Tejashwi Yadav to explain charges of corruption.

9. There are many Congress leaders in Bihar. We also asked them to find a solution to all this. So now I have decided to keep myself away.

10. We had followed the Gathbandhan Dharma and had tried to protect it. But now my conscience does not allow me to continue.

11. Nitish Kumar doesn’t rule out taking BJP support for forming govt, says, “Whatever had to happen has happened. Now see what happens next.”

