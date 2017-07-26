Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister: This is his second resignation since 2014

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned from his post as Chief Minister of Bihar. Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned from his post as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar on Wednesday resigned as the Bihar Chief Minister citing irreconcilable differences with ally RJD on the issue of corruption charges against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. In a statement to the media after submitting his resignation to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, the Bihar chief minister said: “In the circumstances that prevail in Bihar, it became difficult to run the grand alliance government.”

The development throws the politics of Bihar into chaos with no party having a majority in the 243-member

Assembly. Kumar’s JD(U) has 71 seats, while RJD headed by Tejashwi Yadav’s father Lalu Prasad, has 80. The BJP has 53. Also Read: Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister, says had become ‘difficult for me to work’

But this is not the first time that he has resigned from the post of Chief Minister.

After the JD(U) suffered a rout in the 2014 general elections, Nitish Kumar had resigned as Bihar chief minister with the then Governor DY Patil accepting his resignation. In a statement after his party’s defeat, Kumar said: “I take moral responsibility for the defeat…I should.” Nitish Kumar, however, had denied calling for the dissolution of the state assembly, adding that an alternative government was possible in the current assembly if political parties staked claim for it.

The JD(U) had won just two of Bihar’s 40 Lok Sabha seats, while BJP had won 31 along with its allies which saw rival Narendra Modi registering an emphatic victory to become the Prime Minister.

Nitish Kumar’s decision to resign was however bluntly dismissed by main political rival the BJP as ‘drama’. In a tweet, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi had said, “Tomorrow MLAs will again re-elect Nkumar as their leader & he will withdraw his resignation claiming under pressure of MLa’s (sic).”

Kumar also sought to take a dig at BJP’s poll rhetoric of ‘Acche Din’, when he said he hopes good days will come. His resignation drew sharp reactions from BJP who called the move an attempt to ’emotionally blackmail’ JD9U)’s rebellious MLAs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd