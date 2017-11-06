Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for reservation in private sector, wants debate at national level

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI/File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI/File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the private sector should also allow reservations and that a debate in this regard should be held at the national level, ANI reported. The demand was welcomed by a BJP MP as well.

“It is my opinion that there must be reservation in private sector too. There must be a debate on this at the national level,” Nitish Kumar said. The Bihar CM was speaking at a press conference in Patna.

Hukumdev Narayan, a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, supported Nitish’s demandl. BJP is the partner of JDU in Bihar. Both parties formed the government earlier this year after JDU broke its alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD.

“Yes, this is correct. This [issue of reservation in private sector] must be debated on a national level. I want to congratulate Nitish ji for raising this issue,” said Hukumdev Narayan.

According to law, reservation is provided to members of SC, ST, OBC, physically disabled persons, members of religious and ethnic minorities and more for benefits in education, jobs, healthcare, etc. The law doesn’t make it mandatory for private entities to provide reservations unless they are formed on particular sections of the law that make it mandatory.

During the press conference, Nitish also said: “Whatever decisions we took were all in Bihar’s interest. The alliance we entered into is the same which was there 4 yrs ago.”

In what seemed as an attempt to court the BJP to discuss the issue, Nitish defended the implementation of Goods and Services Tax. “People opposing GST must be asked when was it proposed,” adding, “First VAT was introduced and now GST. Transition takes time. No point opposing it.”

GST was introduced under the UPA regime and went through several transformation. By the time it was set for passage under NDA rule, UPA had raised several objections on the alterations of the law including the 28 per cent cap on the tax.

