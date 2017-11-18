Top Stories
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays tributes to revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt

Published:November 18, 2017
Nitish Kumar, Batukeshwar Dutt, Freedom fighter Batukeshwar Dutt, Indian express news Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday paid floral tributes to great revolutionary and freedom fighter Batukeshwar Dutt on his birth anniversary here.

Kumar along with Bihar Legislative Council’s Deputy Chairman Haroon Rashid, former Chairman Awadhesh Narayan Singh, ministers Mangal Pandey, Nand KishoreYadav and a host of other dignitaries garlanded the life-size statue of Batukeshwar Dutt, a government release said.

Artistes sang Bhajans on the occasion, it said. Batukeshwar Dutt exploded smoke bomb along with Bhagat Singh in the central legislative assembly in Delhi on April 8, 1929 to get their voice heard to the deaf ears of Britishers.

Both Dutt and Singh later surrendered to the police as their intention was not to cause harm to anybody but to protest against the Public Safety Bill.

