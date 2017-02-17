Nitish Kumar sets new rule – Bihar officials not allowed to drink outside state, country: Report

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

After fulfilling his poll promise of state-wide liquor ban in April last year, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken a step further in implementing the policy. As per a report published on NDTV, the chief minister has passed a new rule under which state officials cannot drink alcohol outside the state or country. The report says the Bihar cabinet, last week, passed an amendment which makes magistrates, bureaucrats or judges liable to be punished if they are caught drinking anywhere in the world. The “guilty” officials will either face dismissal, suspension or salary cuts, as a form of punishment.

The new rules also put a drinking ban on Bihar officials who are on deputation outside the state. Passing the law, Bihar becomes the only state in the country to have such a rule for the officials. The move is believed to have been prompted after the chief minister was told at a public meeting that bureaucrats under his ministry were still secretly consuming alcohol.

Nitish Kumar, along with Lalu Prasad Yadav and several other party leaders formed the longest human chain in support of liquor ban in Patna last month. “As per reports reaching from across the state, more than three crore citizens participated in the human chain programme today,” Kumar said after the event. Addressing a gathering of Jeevika members at Suggi village under Amas block of Gaya district, a week after the human chain event, the CM said the state has shown the light on prohibition and de-addiction. “Prohibition in Bihar is being talked and discussed across the country. A loud and clear message has gone to the entire country through the human chain on prohibition. The light Bihar has shown on prohibition and de-addiction is not going to be doused,” Kumar said.

