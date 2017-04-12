Bihar CM Nitish Kumar flags off ‘Gandhi rath’ to spread messages of Bapu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flags off the Satyagrah Shatabdi Rath to mark the centenary celebrations of Champaran Satyagraha, in Patna on Wednesday. PTI Photo Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar flags off the Satyagrah Shatabdi Rath to mark the centenary celebrations of Champaran Satyagraha, in Patna on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday flagged off “Gandhi rath” to spread the message of Mahatma Gandhi to the people. As part of the centenary celebration of Champaran Satyagraha, the “Gandhi rath” would reach every panchayat of Bihar for a year with a view to making people, particularly the younger generation, aware of Gandhian philosophy through audio and video presentation.

The CM visited a photo exhibition on the life and thoughts of Gandhiji and on Champaran satyagraha before flagging off the chariot, an official statement said.

Bihar government is observing centenary celebration of Champaran satyagraha, Gandhiji’s first experiment with non-violent agitation against the British rule, in 1917. Kumar has said that he intended to knock every house with Gandhian ideology as it was more relevant in today’s world.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now