Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief over Buxar District Magistrate’s death

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (AP Photo/Saurabh Das/Files) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (AP Photo/Saurabh Das/Files)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed grief over the death of Buxar district magistrate Mukesh Kumar Pandey, who allegedly committed suicide at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. “Mukesh Kumar Pandey’s death is a very heart-rending incident. He was an efficient administrator and a sensitive officer…May his soul rest in peace,” the chief minister said in his condolence message.

Kumar prayed to the almighty to give strength to his family members to bear the loss of their loved one, an Information and Public Relations Department release said.

Pandey’s body was found on Thursday from the railway tracks about one km from Ghaziabad railway station, the police said. A purported suicide note was also recovered from the spot. In the suicide note, Pandey, a 2012-batch IAS officer, had written that he was fed up with his life and had lost his “belief on human existence,” the police said.

