Bihar CM Nitish Kumar denies making U-turn on demonetisation

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing a press conference at the CM Secretariat in Patna on Monday. PTI Photo Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addressing a press conference at the CM Secretariat in Patna on Monday. PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday stuck to his viewpoint that the outcome of the Centre’s demonetisation exercise was disappointing and denied making any “U-turn” on the issue. “It is an interpretation of the media (U-turn)…I have made my stand clear on the subject in my speech on the birth anniversary of veteran socialist leader Karpoori Thakur on January 24 and while reacting to the General Budget on February 1,” he told reporters here while replying to a question on his recent criticism of the Centre on the outcome of demonetisation.

Kumar was also critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s raincoat barb on his predecessor Manmohan Singh. “Language should be of standard and it should be dignified,” he said.

In an apparent recall of the prime minister’s “DNA” jibe at him during the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, the JD(U) chief said, “Undignified language was used against me also, but I never lowered the language of political discourse.”

Kumar, who had initially supported the demonetisation move, had expressed disappointment over its outcome after 50 days. This was interpreted in the political circles as a U-turn by him on the issue.

The chief minister once again sought to know, “How did the country benefit from demonetisation?”

He reiterated that no drive against black money could yield the desired results without initiating action against ‘benami’ properties and criticised the non-payment of compensation by the Centre to those who faced the immediate brunt of demonetisation.