Nitish at Lalu’s Iftar party despite differences over presidential nominees

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at a Roza-Iftaar party hosted by the latter in Patna on Friday. PTI Photo Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with RJD Chief Lalu Prasad at a Roza-Iftaar party hosted by the latter in Patna on Friday. PTI Photo

A day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav rebuked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for supporting NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, the JD(U) chief was seen at RJD’s Iftaar party held in Patna. Both the leaders were seen smiling and sharing warm wishes with each other, and left quietly after nearly half-an-hour.

Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “RJD and JD(U)’s different stand on the presidential elections will have no impact on the Grand Alliance government in Bihar.” Yadav also appealed to Kumar to rethink his decision. He urged Kumar to “mend the historic blunder” in extending the JD(U)’s backing to Kovind.

After the Opposition declared the name of their presidential election nominee as Meira Kumar, Yadav said, “Nitishji called me and said that it is his personal decision. I would appeal to him to rethink. Won’t break the alliance.”

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar called Meira Kumar ‘Bihar ki Beti’ who was nominated to lose even as he supported his party’s decision to stick with Ram Nath Kovind. “We have taken this decision after thinking on all aspects. And as far as JD(U) is concerned, it has always taken independent decisions, even when we were a part of NDA. We supported Pranab Mukherjee as the UPA candidate that time,” said Kumar.

