Bihar board ‘topper’ Ganesh Kumar arrested, result cancelled

Bihar class 12 board ‘topper’ Ganesh Kumar was arrested on Friday after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) cancelled his result, as reported by news agency ANI. The development comes days after BSEB lodged a police case against Kumar after he reportedly failed to answer basic questions asked by a TV news channel.

The Bihar topper was caught on the wrong foot after he asked to play some instruments, and couldn’t play anything in tune. He seemed to have a difficult time explaining what is ‘sur’, ‘taal’ and ‘matra’, considered to be the basics of music. Asked what did he do in music practicals, he unrhythmically sang a few lines of a Bollywood number. In fact, Education Minister Ashok Kumar Choudhary also extended his support to Kumar. saying he is a genuine student. He also added that even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was happy with this result.

24-year-old Kumar had appeared for the board exams at Ramnandan Singh Jagdip Narayan High school in Samastipur’s Chhakhabib village and secured 82.6 per cent marks.

Out of the total 12,40,168 students who wrote the examinations, only 4,37,115 passed. This was the worst BSEB result in nearly two decades.

