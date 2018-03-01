Bihar churn: NDA loses Jitan Ram Manjhi, gains ex-Congress chief Ashok Kumar Choudhary

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi in Patna on Wednesday. PTI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with HAM(S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi in Patna on Wednesday. PTI

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) president Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday quit the ruling NDA to join the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or Grand Alliance, fueling speculation that he may be sent to the Rajya Sabha riding on RJD-Congress support.

The development came two days after Manjhi had demanded that the NDA field at least one member from his party for the six Rajya Sabha seats polls in the state scheduled next month and warned that the HAM(S) would not campaign in support of candidates of the BJP and the JD(U) for bypolls in two assembly and one Lok Sabha seat scheduled for March 11.

Formerly with the JD(U), Manjhi had quit the party in 2015 after being forced to step down as the chief minister to make way for the return of Nitish Kumar. He later on formed the HAM(S) and joined the NDA.

Manjhi launched frontal attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his liquor law, alleging that 90 per cent of people booked under the prohibition law were from OBC and scheduled caste groups. In a veiled reference to Bihar DGP-designate KS Dwivedi, he said: “Those who had been holding an important position during 1989 Bhagalpur riots are being glorified by being given the charge of topmost position in state police.”

Manjhi also took a dig at the NDA government for not making any efforts to increase reservation limits to accommodate more poor and Dalits. He also vouched for reservation for the poor among “so-called” upper caste groups.

“Though RJD chief Lalu Prasad has been in jail, we are here to expand his ideology of social justice. We will campaign for RJD and Congress candidates in upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls.”

Welcoming Manjhi to Grand Alliance, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said: “Manjhi is like a father figure (to me)…It is not for the first time that we would be working with him. He had been with us before. He had cordial relationships with my parents.”

Sources said, Manjhi decided to quit NDA after he exhausted all options. “He had been expecting either a position of a governor or Rajya Sabha membership, with a condition that BJP will also accommodate his son Santosh Suman. With BJP’s continuous snub, he saw little prospect for 2019 polls and decided to join Grand Alliance,” a source close to Manjhi told The Indian Express.

“Chances of Manjhi going to Rajya Sabha also cannot be ruled out,” the source said.

The RJD with 79 MLAs in the Assembly can send two persons to the Rajya Sabha while the Congress with its 27 MLAs and RJD’s eight spare votes can send another.

Meanwhile, Bhola Yadav, a confidant of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and a party general secretary, told reporters outside the Vidhan Sabha, “Manjhi joining the Grand Alliance is just the beginning. A number of legislators of Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) are also in touch with us.” — With PTI inputs

