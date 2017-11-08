Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets L K Advani on his birthday

Today is L K Advani’s birthday (File) Today is L K Advani’s birthday (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday extended greetings to veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 90th birthday. In his message, the chief minister “wished Advani good health and a long political life”. Kumar served as the Railway Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in which Advani was the Deputy Prime Minister.

Advani was one of the founding members of the BJP, whose “Rath Yatra” in 1990 had brought the party into national prominence for the first time.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App