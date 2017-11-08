#ParadisePapers
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets L K Advani on his birthday

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar greets L K Advani on his birthday

In his message, the chief minister "wished Advani good health and a long political life".

By: PTI | Patna | Published:November 8, 2017 1:47 pm
L K Advani, Advani birthday, Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM, BJP, India news, Indian Express Today is L K Advani’s birthday (File)
Related News

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday extended greetings to veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his 90th birthday. In his message, the chief minister “wished Advani good health and a long political life”. Kumar served as the Railway Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in which Advani was the Deputy Prime Minister.

Advani was one of the founding members of the BJP, whose “Rath Yatra” in 1990 had brought the party into national prominence for the first time.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Nov 08: Latest News