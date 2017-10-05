Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces ex-gratia for BSF ASI killed in J-K

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo/File) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo/File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced Rs 11 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of a BSF personnel, who was killed in a pre-dawn attempt by militants to storm a BSF camp near Srinagar airport yesterday. The BSF Assistant Sub-Inspector B K Yadav was a native of Kamalchak village in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district.

The chief minister also announced that the last rites would be performed with state honour, an official statement here said.

Expressing grief, Kumar said that the country would always remember Yadav’s bravery.

Yadav was killed and three jawans were injured when Jaish-e-Mohammed militants attacked the BSF battalion headquarters at Gogoland camp near the high-security Srinagar airport yesterday.

