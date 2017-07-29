Nitish Kumar keeps Home, Sushil Modi gets Finance & Commerce: Full list of portfolios in Bihar Cabinet

MLAs taking oath of office at the Raj Bhawan in Patna on Saturday (ANI) MLAs taking oath of office at the Raj Bhawan in Patna on Saturday (ANI)

The Bihar cabinet saw an expansion Saturday with 27 new ministers taking oath of office at the Raj Bhawan in Patna. Reinstated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar incorporated 14 JD(U) MLAs, 12 BJP MLAs and one LJP MLA in the new state government. While Nitish kept the Home Ministry to himself, newly instated Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi got Finance and Commerce Ministries.

The full list of the portfolios handed out is as follows:

CM Nitish Kumar: Home

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi: Finance, Commerce

Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma: Education

Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan: Water Resources

Maheshwar Hazari: Building Construction

Manju Verma: Social Welfare

Vijendra Yadav: Energy

Vinod Jha: PHED

More details are awaited.

Among JD(U) MLAs who were sworn in today are Shrawan Kumar, Jay Kumar Singh, Maheshwar Hazari, Shailesh Kumar, Santosh Kumar Nirala, Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmad and Madan Sahni, Kapil Dev Kamat and Dinesh Chandra Yadav.

From the BJP, Prem Kumar, Nand Kishore Yadav, Ram Narayan Mandal, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Pramod Kumar, Brij Kishor Bind, Suresh Kumar Sharma, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Rana Randhir Singh, Vinod Kumar Singh, Krishna Kumar Rishi took the oath on Saturday.

During the 2014 general elections, JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, members of the Congress and various other regional parties formed what was called the Maha-gathbandhan (Grand Alliance) to counter the BJP wave. The alliance won after which Nitish took the CM office.

However, following the embroilment of Lalu and certain members of his family, including son and Deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, in an illegal land holdings scam, Nitish broke off the tie-up on July 27 and resigned from his post. He then formed a new alliance with the BJP and took oath again with Sushil Modi as his deputy in a late night development.

(With inputs from ANI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd