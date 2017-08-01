Bihar cabinet approves five days monsoon session of state legislature

Official sources said that the brief monsoon session will have five sittings between August 21 and August 25 (File Photo) Official sources said that the brief monsoon session will have five sittings between August 21 and August 25 (File Photo)

The monsoon session of the bicameral Bihar legislature will commence from August 21. The state cabinet okayed the parliamentary affairs department’s proposal (temporary itinerary) to convene seventh session of 16th assembly and 186th session of legislative council during monsoon session, Cabinet Secretariat Department’s Principal Secretary Brijesh Mehrotra told reporters here.

The cabinet sent the provisional itinerart to the Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi’s approval. Official sources said that the brief monsoon session will have five sittings between August 21 and August 25. The cabinet also gave its nod to Law department’s proposal to nominate Patna high court judge Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi as Executive Chairman of Bihar State Legal Service Authority, Patna, Mehrotra said. The cabinet gave its nod for nomination of Justice Tripathi in consultation with the Chief Justice of Patna high court, he added.

It also okayed the Cabinet secretariat department’s proposal to create one post of ‘Legal Advisor to the Chief Minister’, he said. The cabinet also sanctioned a revised estimate of Rs 169.50 crore for expansion project of Patna high court, he said adding that earlier the cabinet had sanctioned Rs 116 crore for the purpose.

Under expansion plan, the construction of court rooms, office buildings are currently underway, Mehrotra said. Altogether nine decisions- that included convening of monsoon session- were by the cabinet which was chaired by the CM Nitish Kumar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App