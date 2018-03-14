Bihar Bye-Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: RJD ahead in Araria, Jehanabad; BJP leads in Bhabua

Bihar Bye-Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Araria Lok Sabha seat saw a turnout of 57 per cent in the bypolls on Sunday. Bihar Bye-Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: Araria Lok Sabha seat saw a turnout of 57 per cent in the bypolls on Sunday.

Counting of votes for the Araria Lok Sabha constituency and two assembly seats in Bihar began amid tight security around 8 am today. The bye-election results to the Araria Lok Sabha constituency will be declared today. Araria went to polling on Sunday (March 11) along with two Assembly seats of Jehanabad and Bhabua.

While Araria Lok Sabha seat saw a turnout of 57 per cent, Jehanabad and Bhabua recorded 50.6 per cent and 54.3 per cent turnout, respectively. Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Ajay V Naik said polling was held peacefully in the three seats. The bye-poll in Araria is being viewed as a test for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine as well as the opposition RJD-Congress alliance, ahead of the big battle in the general elections due next year. It is the first major test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since he walked-out of the Grand Alliance last year.

Araria Lok Sabha constituency comprises Assembly segments of Narpatganj, Sikti, Jokihat, Forbesganj, Raniganj and Araria. The bye-election to the Araria seat was necessitated after the death of sitting RJD lawmaker Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJDs Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin’s son, and BJPs Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and finished runners-up in 2014.

RELATED READ | Araria will be ISI den if RJD wins: Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai

In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav’s son Kumar Krishna Mohan. On the other hand, the BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bye-election. The saffron party fielded Pandey’s wife Rinky Rani.

Follow the Live Updates of Bihar’s Araria Bye-Election Results 2018:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd