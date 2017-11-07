Bihar: British couple harassed while camping, two arrested

Patna SSP told ANI that the men were identified and arrested within a couple of hours. (Source: ANI) Patna SSP told ANI that the men were identified and arrested within a couple of hours. (Source: ANI)

Two men were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a British couple camping on the river bank of Ganga in Bihar’ Pandarak, ANI reported on Tuesday.

The victims alleged that the men brandished weapons and tried to loot them.

“The two came with weapons and sticks, misbehaved and tried to loot us. We somehow crossed the river and sought help from police,” Matthew, the complainant in the case, was quoted as saying.

Patna SSP told ANI that the men were identified and arrested within a couple of hours.

“The men were arrested within 2 hours. A speedy trial will be done and it will be seen that such incidents do not recur: SSP Patna,” he said.

Last month, a Swiss couple was attacked by four youths with sticks and stones in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur Sikri. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj sought a report from the state government on the attack. Tourism Minister K Alphons also took a serious view of the episode and said such incidents adversely impact tourism in the country. He also offered a two-day stay at a five-star hotel for the couple.

