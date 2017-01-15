Bihar boat tragedy: Sonia Gandhi expresses grief over loss of lives

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI/File Photo) Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI/File Photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Bihar boat tragedy which claimed 20 lives. While praying for the peace of the departed souls, the Congress president hoped the government to provide adequate relief measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief on the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the bereaved families. Meanwhile, expressing deep sorrow over the tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs. four lakhs and directed the concerned departments to speed up the rescue and relief operation.

At least 20 people were killed after a boat turned turtle in the Ganges River in Patna, Bihar today, whereas eight people were rescued and 25 others swam to safety. According to reports, the accident took place when the boat was about to reach the river bank. The boat was returning from a kite festival on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.