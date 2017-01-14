Bihar boat tragedy: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over loss of lives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences after 20 people lost their lives in a boat tragedy in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences after 20 people lost their lives in a boat tragedy in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved families after at least 20 people lost lives in Bihar’s boat tragedy, the Prime Minister officer said on Twitter. The incident occurred at around 6 pm when a boat carrying 40 people capsized in Ganga river in Patna. As per the reports, at least 20 people are dead in the accident, as the rescue operations are still underway..

PM expressed grief on the loss of lives caused by the boat tragedy in Bihar. He extended condolences to the bereaved families. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 14, 2017

According to district officials, the bodies of 19 passengers have been recovered, while eight people are being treated at the Patna Medical College and Hospital. The National Disaster Response Force rescued six of the eight people who were pulled out from the river, while a few swam to safety. The rescue teams are still carrying out search operations, looking out for the missing persons. As per the eyewitnesses, the boat, returning from a kite flying festival on occasion of Makar Sankranti, was overcrowded.

In the wake of the tragedy, a programme to mark the start of redevelopment work of Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna which he was to address via video conferencing was also postponed, the PMO said, according to news agency PTI. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident and has ann0unced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to kin of the deceased persons.

