Bihar boat tragedy: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

The state government has also announced rupees four lakh ex-gratia payment to the family of each of the deceased. The state government has also announced rupees four lakh ex-gratia payment to the family of each of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of those deceased in the horrific Patna boat tragedy, and Rs 50, 000 for those seriously injured in the incident. At least 21 people were killed when two country boats capsized in river Ganga near NIT ghat at Patna in Bihar on Saturday.

Over 40 people were returning from diara area after participating Kite festival on occasion Makar Sankranti. This festival was organised by the state government. NDRF and SDRF teams have been pressed into relief and rescue operations.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered inquiry into the boat tragedy. A three member inquiry team has been constituted headed by Principal Secretary of State Disaster Department Pratya Amrit.

The state government has also announced rupees four lakh ex-gratia payment to the family of each of the deceased.

Also, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General R.K. Pachnanda has said that twenty one bodies have been recovered so far, after two boats carrying about 40 people turned turtle in Ganga river in Patna.

Pachnanda told ANI that three NDRF team are at the site to recover more bodies and the rescue operation is underway.

“21 bodies have been recovered so far, search and rescue operation is underway. 3 NDRF teams are at the spot. We are trying our best. We have deported three teams for the operation. It is extremely tragic incident. People were taking boats one after another. When the people realised that their boat was capsizing they tried to jump to the other boat then both the boats capsized due to over load,” he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his grief over the loss of lives in Patna boat tragedy.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted that PM has extended condolences to the bereaved families.