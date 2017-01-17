Bihar boat tragedy: Did not know about kite-flying event, says CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar PTI Photo Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar PTI Photo

Two days after the Sambal Diara boat tragedy, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that he had no knowledge of the kite-flying festival being organised by the tourism department. He added that he had asked his office to inquire how his picture was used in a tourism department advertisement that had invited people to attend the kite festival at the Diara, 500 metre from Gandhi Ghat across the Ganga.

Nitish, who was taking questions at the end of a weekly Lok Samwad programme, said: “I am in a state of deep shock because of the boat tragedy and have ordered an inquiry into every possible lapse…”

For every question on the kind of lapses such as diverting patrolling boats to inadequate arrangements of government boats, the CM said: “…Isliye to humne inquiry order ki hai (This is why I have ordered an inquiry)”.

Disaster Management Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit has been asked to look into the boat tragedy. “We are looking into all these possible lapses and would fix responsibility. We would submit a report soon,” said Amrit.

Venting his ire at Opposition BJP and media, the CM said everyone had now got a chance to express their “bhadaas (pent up anger)”.

“I wonder how one lapse after a hugely successful Prakash Parv (Patna) and Kalchakra (Gaya) arrangements in Gaya had changed people’s perception,” said Nitish.

The CM said he had attended the kite festival at the Diara a few years back and did not know any such festival was still being held.

“I got to know about boat tragedy at around 7 pm on Saturday and immediately issued instructions. I have ordered a high-level inquiry to know every possible aspect of the lapses…I was shown a kite festival advertisement carrying my picture during a review meeting on Sunday and had immediately asked my office to inquire how my picture was carried without my knowledge,” said the CM.