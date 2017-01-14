Bihar: At least 17 dead as boat carrying 40 capsizes in Ganga, rescue ops underway

Patna: Search operation is being carried out for the missing persons (Source: ANI) Patna: Search operation is being carried out for the missing persons (Source: ANI)

A boat carrying 40 people capsized in river Ganga in Patna, killing at least 17 people as rescue operations is underway, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. The incident took place around 6 pm, when it had turned dark.

According to initial reports, 25 of them swam to safety while eight others were rescued. Search operation is being carried out for the missing persons.

According to district officials, the body of one woman was recovered, while eight passengers rescued are being treated at the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The boat, according to some eyewitnesses, was overcrowded and was returning from a kite flying festival in the late evening. Six of the eight people rescued were pulled out of the river by the National Disaster Response Force.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident.

With inputs from ANI and IANS

