PM Narendra Modi’s Patna event postponed in the wake of Bihar boat tragedy

In the wake of the Bihar boat tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event marking the state of redevelopment work of Mahatma Gandhi Setu in Patna, Bihar has been postponed. Prime Minister Modi was to address the MG Setu rehabilitation foundation stone laying program tomorrow via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister has also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragedy. “PM expressed grief on the loss of lives caused by the boat tragedy in Bihar. He extended condolences to the bereaved families,” tweeted the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

At least 20 people were killed after a boat turned turtle in the Ganger River in Patna, Bihar today, whereas eight people were rescued and 25 others swam to safety. According to reports, the accident took place when the boat was about to reach the river bank. The boat was returning from a kite festival on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.