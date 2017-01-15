Over 21 feared dead in Bihar boat capsize

Patna: A rescue boat searching to people after overcrowded boat accidents at Ganga river in Patna on Saturday. PTI photo Patna: A rescue boat searching to people after overcrowded boat accidents at Ganga river in Patna on Saturday. PTI photo

TWENTY-ONE people were reported dead and nearly a dozen missing as a boat carrying more than 50 people from Sabalpur Diara to Gandhi Ghat in the state capital capsized on Saturday evening. About a dozen people are being treated at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The incident took place when the boat was on its way back from Sabalpur Diara, where hundreds of people assembled on the occasion of Makar Sankranti to witness a kite-flying festival held each year in the riverine area. Sabalpur Diara is about 2 km from across Patna from Gandhi Ghat.

The state government had arranged boats to ferry passengers but since there were few boats available for the return ride to Patna, all available boats were overcrowded, several survivors said.

NDRF deputy commandant Ravi Kant confirmed 19 deaths and said the boat might have capsized since it was overcrowded. State Disaster Management department Secretary Pratyaya Amrit said an inquiry has been ordered and Rs 4 lakh compensation would be given to the next of kin of each deceased.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry and directed officials to discontinue kite flying at Sabalpur Diara.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy. “PM expressed grief on the loss of lives caused by the boat tragedy in Bihar. He extended condolences to the bereaved families,” the PMO handle tweeted.

In Patna, Opposition BJP blamed the lack of preparation by the tourism department and local administration for the mishap. BJP leader of Opposition in Assembly Prem Kumar said there had been no immediate response from top government officials. “The tragedy serves a chilling reminder to stampedes that have taken place during Chhath,” Kumar said.

Seema Kumari, a survivor admitted at PMCH, said, “There were arrangements for government boats but on the way back, there was hardly any boat available. Since it was getting dark, passengers began engaging private boats, which were overcrowded,” she said.

Ravi Kumar, another survivor, said, “When the boat tragedy took place, there were no divers in SDRF boats.”

Expressing sorrow at the tragedy, RJD chief Lalu Prasad said his Sunday lunch would be cancelled now.