Bihar BJP leader murder case: Patna HC seeks reply from govt, police on slow pace of investigation

The Patna High Court on Tuesday asked the Bihar government and state police to reply on the “slow pace” of investigation into murder of BJP state vice-president Visheshwar Ojha. The court also sought to know why the weapon of offence had not been recovered yet, and why the alleged role of the Shahpur MLA was not thoroughly probed.

Ojha, an influential leader in the region, was killed on February 12, 2016.

Hearing a criminal writ filed by Rajnath Ojha, nephew of the slain leader and informant of the case, the single-judge bench of Justice Virendra Kumar admitted the writ and asked the government and police to reply within four weeks.

Rajnath Ojha’s advocate Subhash Kumar Mishra told The Indian Express: “The petitioner raised his doubts about fair investigation because of the inordinate delay. The petitioner sought to know why the role of Shahpur’s RJD MLA Rahul Tiwari, alias Mantu Tiwari, had not been thoroughly probed. This is given the fact that he had spoken to the main accused, Haresh Mishra, three times (phone calls lasting 13 seconds, 626 seconds, and 94 seconds) on the day Visheshwar Ojha was killed.”

The MLA, who has not been named among the dozen or so accused, had told police that it is normal for him to speak with people from his constituency, and that Haresh Mishra had called him to discuss a case. The government had brought the MLA’s conversation with Mishra on record during the government’s reply to call attention notice in the Assembly earlier this year.

The petitioner also sought to know why the weapon of offence — a carbine — had not been recovered even 19 months after the murder, advocate Mishra said.

MLA Rahul Tiwari said, “I did speak with Haresh Mishra twice on February 12, 2016 — thrice, if one call-drop is included. It was an incoming call. I represent Shahpur, and take all calls from the people (in the constituency), who discuss their problems. I knew Haresh Mishra, who discussed an old case involving his brother. He did call in the evening to inform that Ojha was killed, which I had known by then. They are just trying to get political mileage by involving my name.”

Bhojpur SP Awvash Kumar said, “We spoke with the Shahpur MLA once. We have not found pressing evidence yet.”

