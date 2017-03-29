Bihar: BJP stages protest against Nitish govt minorities appeasement

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI File Photo)

Opposition BJP on Wednesday staged protest in Bihar Legislative Assembly against Nitish Kumar government deciding to enhance budgetary allocation for minorities welfare for 2017-18 by a whopping 254 per cent as compared to last fiscal and slicing allocations for welfare of SC/ST/OBC/EBC.

Accusing the Grand Alliance government of indulging in “minority appeasement”, BJP and NDA members trooped into the well of the house and raised anti-government slogans. The issue was raised by leader of Opposition Prem Kumar during zero hour.

Later, talking to reporters, Prem Kumar also demanded closure of thousands of illegal abbatoirs in Bihar too as done in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The opposition leader said that in the budgetary allocation for next fiscal, a 254 per cent hike has been given to minorities welfare as compared to 2016-17.

On the other hand, budgetary allocation for SC/ST welfare has been slashed by 20 per cent and for OBC and Extremely Backward castes by 22 per cent, he said.

He also said that while fencing of kabristan (graveyard) was carried with utter speed in Bihar in last fiscal, the same for samshan (crematorium) did not find any favour.

Out of a target for fencing 8064 graveyards in the state in 2016-17, the government completed work in 5307 graveyards while crematorium was not given attention, he said.

Taking cue from crackdown on illegal abattoirs in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the Bihar BJP also demanded closure of thousands of unlicensed abattoirs in the state.

Prem Kumar accompanied by Lallan Paswan of RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samata Party), an ally of BJP in NDA, and BJP leader Neeraj Singh Bablu, also demanded stopping of illegal trade of cattle and buffaloes from the state to Bangladesh and other parts of the country.

On political front, the Opposition leader said a BJP delegation would visit Lucknow in first week of April to meet UP new chief minister Yogi Adityanath to invite him for a felicitation programme here.

Asked about media reports of Yogi Adityanath Hindu Yuva Vahini proposing to start its units in Muslim dominated Seemanchal areas of Bihar, the senior BJP leader said he would welcome it and if invited would also participate in its function.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now