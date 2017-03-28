Bihar: BJP member suspended for a day from State Legislative Council, order later revoked

A BJP member was today suspended for a day for his unruly behaviour in the state Legislative Council yesterday when he tried to snatch a file from Excise and Prohibition minister Abdul Jalil Mastan.

The member, Lal Babu Prasad, was protesting the use of abusive words against the Prime Minister by the minister and asking his supporters to hit the PM’s photograph with shoes.

The suspension order was, however, revoked in the post-lunch session Leader of Opposition Sushil Kumar Modi’s request.

Earlier, Council Chairperson Awdesh Narayan Singh announced the suspension of Prasad for a day over yesterday’s incident.

The decision to bar the member from taking part in House proceedings was taken after an all party meeting.

During the meeting, members from the ruling coalition stood firm on their demand for suspension of Prasad.

On the other hand, BJP members accused JD(U) member Satish Kumar and RJD member Subodh Kumar of trooping into the Well of the House yesterday pushing and shoving BJP members who were protesting against Mastan.

Congress member Dilip Chaudhary had moved a motion of condemnation yesterday against Prasad seeking his suspension for the rest of the budget session.

As the House reassembled after recess, Sushil Kumar Modi made a plea in the House to revoke the suspension of Prasad. On this, Dilip Chaudhary said if the BJP took back its demand for suspension against the two Grand Alliance members, he would withdraw his motion against Prasad.

A solution was hammered out with the rival parties withdrawing their demands.

The Council had witnessed unruly scenes yesterday when Abdul Jalil Mastan stood up to reply to a question raised by JD(U) member Dinesh Prasad Singh.

BJP member Lal Babu Prasad rushed to the Well of the House saying they (BJP) would not hear any reply from the minister as he had used “uncharitable remarks against the Prime Minister.”

Prasad also tried to snatch a file from the minister.

Other members of the BJP too rushed to the Well and raised slogans against Mastan, demanding his resignation.

