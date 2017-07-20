Bihar BJP leader killed, body found in well

Representational Image Representational Image

Bihar BJP’s business cell head and Gopalganj leader Krishna Shahi, 40, was found murdered in a well at Phulwaria area in Gopalganj on Wednesday morning. Five people, including four women, have been detained. Police suspect personal rivalry to be the motive behind the murder.

Phulwaria police have lodged an FIR in the case. Shahi had unsuccessfully contested from BSP ticket in 2010. In 2001, he was elected Chainpur panchayat mukhiya, now represented by his wife Shanta Shahi. According to police, Shahi left his Hathua residence in Chainpur district for Manjha village to attend a dinner on Tuesday. When he did not return home, his family lodged a complaint with the local police. Following a search, Shahi’s body was recovered from a well near a temple.

Shahi, who had apprehensions about threat to his life, had been also provided four bodyguards recently. Police said, while he was sleeping in a room at the residence of one Aditya Rai, his bodyguards were sleeping in another room. Later, when the bodyguards did not find Shahi in his room, they called up his relatives. Shahi’s wife Shanta told the police about the possibility of her husband being poisoned to death.

Hathua deputy superintendent of police M Imtiyaz said, “We have sent the body for post-mortem and will wait for the report to know the exact cause of death. We have also detained some people”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App