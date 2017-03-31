Bihar BJP drops its vice-chief after MLA slaps him for touching his MLC wife

BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu (Source: Facebook/Niraj Kumar Singh “bablu” M.L.A.) BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Bablu (Source: Facebook/Niraj Kumar Singh “bablu” M.L.A.)

Bihar BJP vice-president and MLC Lalbabu Prasad was dropped from a newly constituted party committee Thursday, a day after he was slapped by a BJP MLA whose wife complained that Prasad had touched her “inappropriately”.

Confirming the incident, BJP state president Nityanand Rai said party seniors were looking into the matter. “Though we have not received any written complaint, we did hear about it (the incident) and have been discussing it with party seniors. But not keeping Lalbabu in the new committee should not be linked to Wednesday’s incident,” Rai told The Indian Express.

He said it was the party’s call on who to include in the committee — Prasad was the treasurer of the earlier committee.

Prasad was slapped by Chhatapur BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh alias Bablu whose wife, also an MLC, told him that Prasad had “patted” her on the way to the Legislative Council. Several legislators were present when Singh confronted Prasad. Singh’s wife did not, however, lodge a formal complaint, either with the BJP legislative council chairperson or with the state BJP chief.

Singh told The Indian Express: “Halka fulka kuchh hua tha, jise humne aapas me suljha liya (There was a minor issue which we sorted out).” He said he had not lodged any complaint and the matter should not be blown out of proportion.

Told that Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav had been speaking on the incident and had even commented on social media, Singh said: “They are trying to get some political mileage out of it.”

Lalbabu Prasad declined comment.

Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, meanwhile, questioned the “media silence” on the incident. “Had it been any other party, imagine how the media would have reacted by now. Why has the BJP been silent? This is their double standard.” Taking a swipe at the BJP, Tej Pratap Yadav referred to the anti-Romeo squads of the new UP government and said: “Let BJP first take care of its own Romeos, then think of action against other Romeos.”

