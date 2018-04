At least eight people in Bhagalpur were dead after the boat they were travelling in capsized in Kosi river on Sunday. (Representational) At least eight people in Bhagalpur were dead after the boat they were travelling in capsized in Kosi river on Sunday. (Representational)

At least eight people died in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district after the boat they were travelling in capsized in Kosi river on Sunday, news agency ANI reported. Seven people have been rescued till now.

More details awaited.

